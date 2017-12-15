- Advertisement -

Former Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Friday was found guilty of demanding a bribe of 2 million dollars in exchange for a decision to allow the country’s largest oil company, Rosneft, to acquire a state-controlled rival.

It has been the highest-profile case of its kind since Soviet times.

Ulyukayev was convicted of accepting the bribe in cash during a sting operation while he was minister.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have sought a 10-year sentence.

Ulyukayev has condemned the proceedings as trumped up by Rosneft’s politically connected chief executive, Igor Sechin.

According to comments carried by state media, the Moscow court’s judge said Ulyukayev had planned the scheme to enrich himself.