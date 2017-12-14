- Advertisement -

Two of Kim Jong Un’s most senior officials have been punished for allegedly taking bribes, with one sent to a prison camp, according to South Korea media.

Speculation has been high over the fate of Hwang Pyong So, director of North Korea’s Politburo, and his deputy, Kim Won Hong, since they suddenly disappeared from state media months ago.

Pyong So has been expelled from the Workers’ Party, but his fate beyond that is unclear; and Won Hong is in prison, reports South Korea’s Joongang Daily, citing a source.

South Korea’s spy agency told a parliamentary briefing last month the pair appeared to have been punished for “impure attitudes” towards leader Kim Jong Un.

Any sign of disobedience or non-compliance by North Korean officials or its citizens is usually treated very harshly as a warning to others, leading to speculation the pair may ultimately be killed or left to languish in one of the country’s notorious prison camps.

Kim Jong Un’s uncle, Jang Song Thaek, was executed in 2013 after being removed from all his posts over allegations of corruption, drug use, gambling, womanising and leading a “dissolute and depraved life”.

State media branded him “worse than a dog”, a “counter-revolutionary” and “despicable human scum”.

Up until his dramatic downfall, he was considered second only to the North Korean leader.

Kim Jong Nam, the ruler’s exiled half-brother, died in Malaysia in an infamous chemical attack earlier this year.

The fate of the two alleged bribe-takers comes as North Korea continues to pursue its missile programme and threaten destruction on America if provoked.

After the last missile launch, Kim Jong Un was pictured walking among the snow on a sacred North Korean mountain contemplating the “great historic” event.