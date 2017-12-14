- Advertisement -

President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, has called for a “united and gradual diplomatic and economic punishment against any state which recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” the Anadolu Agency reported.

Aoun made the call during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s meeting held in Istanbul that discussed the issue of Jerusalem after the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Holy City as Israel’s capital.

“Israel calls itself a Jewish state and stresses on Judaising Jerusalem and making it its capital,” he said. “This is an elimination of the holy identity of the city and cancelation of two heavenly messages.”

“Can we imagine the Christians and Christianity without Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Church of Holy Sepulchre and the Church of the Nativity? The same thing, Can we imagine Muslims and Islam without Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy sites in Palestine?”