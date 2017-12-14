- Advertisement -

The United States will provide the Lebanese army with $120 million in military aid, US Ambassador to Beirut, Elizabeth Richard, told reporters yesterday.

Speaking after a meeting between Commander of the US Central Command, Joseph Votel, and Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, Richard said the US Department of Defence has approved three new programmes to support the Lebanese army worth $120 million.

The aid package will include six MD 530G light attack helicopters, six Scan Eagle drones and leading edge communication and night vision devices.

Richard added that the US is committed to supporting the Lebanese people and institutions, including the Lebanese army, pointing out that the new military equipment will help the army boost its capabilities to protect the border, fight terrorism and defend the country and its people.

The US has provided Lebanon with more than $1.5 billion in military aid since 2006 including weapons, military equipment and training programmes.