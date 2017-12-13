- Advertisement -

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri has withdrawn his resignation, following his shock announcement to stand down a month ago.

Reading from a statement issued after the first meeting of government ministers since his return, Mr Hariri said: “The council of ministers thanks the prime minister for rescinding his resignation.”

In his resignation statement on 4 November, Mr Hariri had accused Iran and militant group Hezbollah of taking over his country and destabilising the broader region, saying he feared for his life.

- Advertisement -

He said he was standing down to “cause a positive shock” in the country, but Lebanese officials said at the time that his resignation was not accepted because it was declared in Saudi Arabia.

But on 12 November – in what were his first public comments since resigning – Mr Hariri vowed to return to Lebanon and said he could reverse his surprise decision to resign if Hezbollah stayed out of regional conflicts.

Lebanon is largely divided between those loyal to Saudi Arabia, led by Sunni Muslim Mr Hariri, and those loyal to Iran and Hezbollah, which is part of the Lebanese government.