An Afghan Refugee deported from Germany due to a procedural error received in his visa at the German Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday, clearing his way for a return.

The man, identified as Hashmatullah F, had to travel to the German embassy in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, since the German embassy in Afghanistan is closed after being severely damaged in a major bombing in Kabul earlier this year.

“I am very happy“, the man told dpa during a conversation in Islamabad, adding that he “cannot believe’’ he is returning to Germany.

F’s visa is valid for three months.

When exactly he would fly back to Germany remained unclear.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM), upon the request of the German authorities, is helping with the journey.

“We will book a flight for Mr F as soon as he has his German visa,’’ an IOM officer had told dpa previously.