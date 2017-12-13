- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated the Democrat Doug Jones on his victory in Alabama’s Senate race, an upset result seen as a bitter blow to the Republican leader.



“Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory,” tweeted the US president, who had strongly backed Jones’ scandal-hit opponent Roy Moore despite allegations of sexual misconduct by the Republican former judge.

“A win is a win,” Trump added. “The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”