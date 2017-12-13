- Advertisement -

Alabama Republican candidate Roy Moore refused to concede the US Senate election that he lost Tuesday despite President Donald Trump — a Moore backer — tweeting his congratulations to the Democratic winner.

“When the vote is this close, it is not over,” Moore told supporters after US television networks projected Doug Jones the shock winner of the election in the deeply conservative state of Alabama.

“The votes are still coming in,” the Christian conservative said, referring to ballots of military personnel. “God is always in control.”

Moore signalled that he would call for a recount.

But Alabama law says an automatic recount is triggered only when the vote margin is within half a percent.

With 99 percent of all precincts reporting, Jones’s margin of victory was three times that: 1.5 percent.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told CNN that it would be “highly unlikely” at this point that a recount would change the result of the election.