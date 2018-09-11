A total of 42 countries have endorsed a UN peacekeeping declaration as part of the UN chief’s effort to renew political support for the world body’s peacekeeping operations, a UN spokesperson has said.

“Forty-two countries, including major troop and police contributors to UN Peacekeeping and Security Council members, have now endorsed the Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.

He thanked all the member states that have endorsed the document, identifying each of them by name.

He noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all member states to join in endorsing the declaration before September 14, ahead of the high-level event on action for peacekeeping on September 25.

The event will showcase the past and current role of UN peacekeeping, reflect on the challenges, and help to revitalize global engagement for this unique multilateral tool.

On August 16, the secretary-general sent the document for endorsement to the member states and relevant international and regional organisations.

Pakistan was the first country to endorse it, on the day after its issuance.

The document is part of Guterres’ Action for Peacekeeping initiative launched on March 28 aiming to renew political support for UN peacekeeping operations.

It spells out specific commitments that are vital to the operations’ success, for example to enhance their political impact and strengthen the protection they provide.

It is based on three months of consultations with all member states and relevant international and regional organisations and contains commitments by all the main stakeholders of peacekeeping, including Security Council members, troop, police and financial contributors to peacekeeping, host governments and regional and sub-regional organisations.

NAN reports that Nigeria is the world’s 14th largest troops contributing nation to UN Peacekeeping operations, according to the latest data published by the UN peacekeeping.

According to UN data, Nigeria contributed a total of 2, 170 peacekeeping personnel in 2016.

It showed that as at August 31, 2016, Nigeria had provided 403 policemen, 46 military experts and 1,721 troops, out of which 232 were females.

According to the data, the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions are Ethiopia with 8,326, India with 7,471 personnel and Pakistan which contributed 7,161.

Jamaica, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Latvia, and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, contributed the least with one each.

According to the report, Nigeria ranks eighth in Africa after Ethiopia, Burkina Faso – 3,036, Egypt – 2,889, Ghana – 2,972, Rwanda – 6,146, Senegal – 3,617 and Tanzania – 2,341.