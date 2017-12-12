- Advertisement -

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit Kerman Province in southeast Iran, state media has reported.

Iranian television said the quake hit near the town of Hejdak, around 400 miles (700km) south of the capital Tehran, but there is no word so far on any potential deaths or injuries.

The US Geological Survey recorded its magnitude as 6.1, saying the quake struck at a depth of 35 miles (57km).

Another earthquake – measured at 6.0 – hit Kermanshah in western Iran on Monday, the same region where a magnitude 7.3 quake killed more than 600 people last month.

President Hassan Rouhani has championed his government’s work in bring aid and temporary housing to the victims of the deadly quake, but critics say the response was not quick enough.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes because it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude tremor destroyed the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.