New York police said Monday that they were investigating an explosion of “unknown origin” in Manhattan, and that people were being evacuated.

The police have also arrested one person in connection with the incident.

“The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available,” the New York police department wrote on their Twitter account.