A “large-scale operation” is under way to rescue construction workers after a tunnel-boring machine caught fire.

The blaze broke out on Monday morning at the building site for the Brenner tunnel, a railway link under the Alps designed to connect Austria with Italy.

According to ORF, Austria’s public broadcaster, there were 50 workers inside the tunnel at the time – with 12 taking cover inside a security container.

Three people are believed to be unaccounted for – and, according to police, the incident happened “relatively deep inside” the tunnel.

Although the blaze has now been extinguished, fire crews are still attempting to bring those inside to safety.

The 34-mile (55km) Brenner tunnel is due to be completed in 2025, slashing journey times between the Austrian city of Innsbruck and northern Italy.

It will form part of a 40-mile (64km) tunnel system through the Alps, making it the longest underground rail link in the world.