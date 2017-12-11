- Advertisement -

The EU’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini on Monday condemned “all attacks on Jews everywhere in the world” as she met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brussels.

Foreign ministers from the 28-member bloc are set to urge Netanyahu — making the first visit to the EU by an Israeli premier in more than two decades — to restart “meaningful” dialogue aimed at reaching peace with the Palestinians.

The visit comes after US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital — a move widely condemned by international leaders but which Netanyahu said made peace “possible”.

- Advertisement -

“Let me condemn in the strongest possible way all attacks on Jews everywhere in the world, including in Europe, and on Israel and on Israeli citizens,” Mogherini said ahead of an informal breakfast meeting between Netanyahu and the EU foreign ministers.

Her remarks come after Netanyahu criticised Europe for “hypocrisy” for condemning Trump’s announcement but not rockets fired into Israel from Gaza.

She said the “worst thing that can happen now is an escalation of tensions, of violence” and restated the EU’s position that a two-state solution with Jerusalem as capital for both Israelis and Palestinians was the only sustainable way to resolve the conflict.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital and previous peace plans have stumbled over debates on whether and how to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites.