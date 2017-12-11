- Advertisement -
India’s top court is scheduled to hear matter on petcoke use, import ban, on Monday , said official sources.
Government affidavit said India’s government was in favour of banning import of petcoke on environmental grounds.
India’s oil ministry says petcoke should only be used as feedstock, not as fuel-government affidavit to court confirms.
