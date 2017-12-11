- Advertisement -

Following the progress that the Yemeni army made supported by popular resistance in Hodeidah, navigational sources in the port of Hodeidah revealed that Tehran vacated 40 military advisers from the area along with UN workers in Yemen.

Prior to this, Tehran had evacuated its embassy employees from Sanaa following the intense battles between Houthi militias and the General People’s Congress Party (GPC) forces in the Yemeni capital last week.

Meanwhile, Houthi militias are still being clamped down in the west coast of Yemen, with national army and coalition forces fast approaching the city of Hodeidah.

The evacuation of Iranian advisers along with UN workers took place three days ago through the Hodeidah port which is controlled by the militia.

Sources at the port confirmed that the operation was done very discretely so as not to attract any attention.

More notably, the decision to evacuate the Iranian advisers closely followed the killing of Iranian missile expert Hussein Khasrawy, who was killed on Saturday in a coalition raid in Sanaa.

Media sources said that the embassy employees were evacuated from Sanaa to Muscat, after the embassy building was exposed to an air raid during a battle between the Houthis and GPC forces last week.