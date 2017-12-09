Boris Johnson has arrived in Tehran, where where he is expected to discuss the fate of jailed British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The Foreign Secretary landed in Tehran, where he is scheduled to speak with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, on “a number of consular cases involving dual nationals”.

It is the first trip of a British Foreign Secretary to Iran since 2015 and only the third since 2003.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly planning the “soft-toppling” of the government.

The government is considering repaying around £400m from a pre-1979 arms deal, but both sides say it is not to do with Mrs Zaghari Ratcliffe.

However, the US made a similar payment as Iran released four of its citizens in 2016.