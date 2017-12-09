At least 25 Palestinians, including six children, have been wounded in an Israeli air strike on the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Friday night’s air raid by Israel followed the alleged launching of rockets from inside the Gaza Strip.

One was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s US-built Iron Dome missile defence system over the southern Israeli city of Sderot, while the second did not reach Israeli territory.

A third rocket, allegedly fired from Gaza, exploded in Sderot, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz. No casualties were reported.

Palestinian political party Hamas tweeted that Israeli “jet planes target parts of north Gaza”.

Israeli media said the target were Hamas military installations.

The Israeli strike came amid heavy protests in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and besieged Gaza over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, as the capital of their future state.

At least one Palestinian has been killed by Israeli fire in the protests and nearly 800 more have been injured.

Images circulating on Twitter appeared to show some of the victims of Friday’s bombing in Gaza, including an infant and an older man.

Speaking from Gaza on Wednesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniya called Trump’s move a “flagrant aggression”.

“We call on stopping this decision fully because this will usher in the beginning of a time of terrible transformations, not just on the Palestinian level but on the region as a whole,” Haniya said.

“This decision means the official announcement of the end of the peace process.”