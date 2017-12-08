A Palestinian man has been shot dead by the Israeli army in Gaza during clashes after Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Mahmoud al-Masri, 30, was killed close to the border fence between Gaza and Israel, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed.

A second man was previously said to have been killed, but the report was later retracted. The health ministry has said he is in critical condition.

The death is the first after protests began following an announcement that Mr Trump would move Israel’s US embassy to Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said in a statement that soldiers had “fired selectively at two main instigators” of “violent riots” and confirmed hitting them.

Palestinians had declared Friday a “day of rage”, with protests in cities including Jerusalem, Ramallah and Gaza’s Khan Younis, where the man was killed and at least 40 others were wounded.

Protesters at the no-man’s land by the border fence rolled burning tyres and threw stones, and were met with gunfire and tear gas from soldiers.

In the West Bank, Palestinian medics said dozens of demonstrators had been treated for tear gas inhalation and rubber bullet wounds, following sporadic clashes at the Israeli checkpoints in the area.

Worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque headed towards Jerusalem’s Old City after Friday prayers, chanting “Jerusalem is ours, Jerusalem is our capital” and “We don’t need empty words, we need stones and Kalashnikovs”.

Heavy security reinforcements had been established in expectation of violence. But by evening the situation in the streets of the holy city appeared calmer than some had expected.

Mr Trump’s decision to move the embassy has received widespread condemnation, with leaders including Theresa May, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin all speaking out.

Top Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat said the announcement meant “the two-state solution was over”, while Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called for a new Palestinian uprising, or Intifada.

Both Israelis and Palestinians stake a claim on Jerusalem, and the status of the city was set to be decided in a final peace agreement.

The east of the city has been annexed by Israel since the 1967 war, which also saw the occupation of the West Bank.

Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and undivided capital and the Temple Mount the centre of the Jewish faith. But the city is also home to more than 300,000 Palestinians, some 40% of its population, and Islam’s third holiest site.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson said on Friday that the proposed embassy move would likely take several years, and that it “did not indicate any final status for Jerusalem”.