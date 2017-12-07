- Advertisement -

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was deploying reinforcements to the occupied West Bank after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Upon the conclusion of the general staff’s situation assessment, it was decided that a number of battalions will reinforce in the area of (the West Bank), as well as combat intelligence and territorial defence,” the military said in a statement.

“In addition, more standby forces were defined, as part of the (military’s) readiness to possible developments.”