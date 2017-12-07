- Advertisement -

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged on Thursday the Arab and Islamic countries to unite and demonstrate a “common position” over the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs, made the remarks on twitter, warning that the Arab and Islamic world is facing a “serious challenge” as U.S. President Donald Trump announced recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He noted that a “common position and hard work” are necessary to “achieve results” instead of “deepening the wounds.”

The UAE does not recognise the state of Israel.

However, Israel has a presence at the International Renewable Energy Agency in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, as it is one of the 180 member states of IRENA whose headquarters are based in Abu Dhabi.

Trump announced Wednesday his official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and instructed moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that triggered wide criticism and concerns around the world.

Trump said in a televised speech that his decision is based on The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, a public law of the U.S. passed by the 104th Congress on Oct. 23, 1995.