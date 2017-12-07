- Advertisement -

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya has said the US decision on recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a “war declaration against Palestinians”, and called for a new “intifada”, or uprising.

Haniya said at a speech in Gaza City on Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s recognition “killed” the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.



“This decision has killed the peace process, has killed the Oslo [accord], has killed the settlement process,” he said.

“We should work on launching an intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy.”

Trump, ignoring warnings from the international community, announced on Wednesday that the US formally recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will begin the process of moving its embassy to the city, breaking with decades of US policy.