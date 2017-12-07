- Advertisement -

Australian MPs have endorsed the nation’s vote to allow same-sex couples to marry – before bursting into song in parliament.

Only four MPs did not back the legislation, which comes after the country voted overwhelmingly in favour of legalising same-sex marriage last month.

Onlookers in the packed public gallery cheered loudly and started waving their rainbow flags while singing “I Am Australian”.

“We are one, but we are many

“And from all the lands on earth we come

“We’ll share a dream and sing with one voice

“I am, you are, we are Australian.”

Several politicians on the floor of the chamber joined in. One could be seen wiping away a tear.

“What a day for love, for equality, for equality, for respect. Australia has done it,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

“This is Australia, fair and diverse, loving and filled with respect.”

The law is expected to be ratified within days.