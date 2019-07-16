Around 40 people are feared trapped in the rubble of a four-storey high residential building which collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai.
A search is now under way to try to rescue those caught up in the incident.
A fire officer said: “There are people trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are in progress.
“Adjacent buildings are in very dangerous condition and are vacated.”
