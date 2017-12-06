- Advertisement -

Former Yemeni President Ali Saleh, who was killed by the Houthi rebels, was buried on Wednesday without great solemnities, media reported.

On Monday, an official from Saleh’s party, the General People’s Congress (GPC), confirmed reports that the former president was killed by the Houthis.

Media reported that the Houthis had made a condition that the body of the politician could be given to his family only if his burial was attended only by his family.

However, a spokesman of the Houthi movement told Sputnik that such a condition had not been announced.

Saleh was buried in his native district of Sanhan without a solemn ceremony, according to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster.

- Advertisement -

A member of the GPC told Al-Mashhad Al-Yemeni news outlet that the country’s former leader was buried and only five family members attended the ceremony.

Another source of the Yemeni media outlet said that the ceremony took place not in Sanhan, but in Sanaa, which is the capital of the country.

Saleh and the Houthis used to be allies in the struggle against the government headed by President Abd-Rabbu Hadi.

However, in late November, the tensions between the former allies escalated and resulted in clashes that have already claimed lives of hundreds of people, including the ex-president himself.