Pope Francis has set himself on a new collision course with Donald Trump over the President’s plans to move the US Israeli embassy.

The pontiff has called for the “status quo” to be respected, after Mr Trump indicated the embassy would be relocated from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem.

“I cannot silence my deep concern over the situation that has emerged in recent days,” the Pope said in his weekly address.

“At the same time, I appeal strongly for all to respect the city’s status quo, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.”

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, and the city’s status is marked as a final status issue to be decided in negotiations over a final peace agreement.

It is regarded as the centre of the Jewish religion, where the biblical King David built a city around the ancient and holy Temple Mount.

Many Israelis, and the country’s current government, regard the city as an eternal and undivided capital and insist it must remain entirely under Israeli control.

But the east of the city is predominantly Palestinian, home to Islam’s third holiest site, the Haram el Sharif, sacred Christian churches and more than 300,000 Palestinians, who make up more than a third of Jerusalem’s population.