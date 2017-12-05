- Advertisement -

A decision by U.S. President, Donald Trump, to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would be “counterproductive,’’ German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, said on Tuesday in Berlin.

“A solution to the Jerusalem problem can only be found through direct negotiations between the two parties,’’ Gabriel said, referring to the Israelis and Palestinians, who both claim the holy city as their capital.

“Anything that escalates the crisis during these times is counterproductive,’’ he added.

Trump is expected to announce a decision this week in what would mark a major shift in decades of U.S. foreign policy.

Trump had argued that the status of Jerusalem must be decided as part of a peace process between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinian officials have warned that Trump should not recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and that such a move would risk jeopardising the peace process.