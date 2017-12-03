- Advertisement -

Pope Francis has prayed for Honduras to peacefully overcome its present predicament necessitated by a violent political crisis.

It would be recalled that a deadly protests erupted in the Central American nation over a delayed vote count in a disputed presidential election.

Francis told people in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday he was remembering Hondurans in his prayers in a special way so they “can in a peaceful manner overcome the current difficult moment.”

The main opposition candidate on Saturday called for the vote to be held again, after clashes between protesters and troops, and the government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Both incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez and rival, TV personality Salvador Nastralla, have claimed victory in the Nov. 26 election. At least one person has died in clashes.