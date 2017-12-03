- Advertisement -

Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they have launched a cruise missile towards a nuclear plant in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE.

According to a report in the Saba news agency, the missile hit the Barakah nuclear power station, which is under construction. A website for the Houthi-owned television network al-Masirah also reported the strike.

“The missile force announces the launching of a winged cruise missile … towards al-Barakah nuclear reactor in Abu Dhabi,” noted a statement on both websites.

The UAE however, has denied the alleged missile attack in a Twitter post.

“The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority denies the Houthi claims of firing a missile towards the UAE,” the state-run news agency, WAM, said.

“The UAE owns an air defence system that is capable of dealing with any kind of threats, and the Barakah nuclear reactor is well protected and reinforced,” it added.

The UAE is a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been waging war against the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

Earlier this month, the Houthis said that one of their missiles hit a military target inside Saudi Arabia, without specifying the location.

Saudi officials, however, said they intercepted the missile.

On November 4, Saudi Arabia intercepted another ballistic missile launched towards an area near Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.