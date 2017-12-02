- Advertisement -

McDonald’s has suspended a security guard who ordered a woman to remove her hijab before he would allow her to be served.

A video showed the man telling the Muslim student, 19, to take off her headscarf at the branch on Seven Sisters Road, in Holloway, north London.

However, spokesperson for McDonald said, “McDonald’s has no policy which restricts or prevents anyone wearing a hijab, or any other religious attire, from entering our restaurants.

“We welcome customers of all faiths and sincerely apologise for this situation.

- Advertisement -

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are addressing the situation with the individuals involved; the security guard, from a third party company, has been suspended.”

The woman had repeatedly told the guard she was not prepared to remove her hijab and he was carrying out a ‘hate crime’.

“Why can’t I come in to McDonald’s? Because I’m wearing a hijab?

“I’m so shocked right now. I’ve been living in the UK for 19 years and this is the first time I’m faced with this kind of discrimination.”