Donald Trump has said there was “absolutely no collusion” between his presidential campaign and Moscow after a former adviser admitted lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia.

Mr Trump spoke as he left the White House a day after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pledged to cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s meddling into the election.

He told reporters: “What has been shown is no collusion, no collusion. There’s been absolutely no collusion.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador.

Mr Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner has been named in US media as the “very senior” member of the President’s transition team who directed Flynn to reach out to Russia.

This was in an attempt to delay or defeat a UN resolution on Israeli settlements before Mr Trump took office, according to reports.

The allegation comes as Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over his conversations last December with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

As part of the plea agreement, retired three-star general Flynn has agreed to co-operate with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Mueller and prosecutors are looking into accusations of Russian meddling in the presidential election and potential collusion by Mr Trump’s campaign.

Court papers suggested senior Trump transition officials were fully aware of Flynn contacting Russian officials in the weeks before January’s inauguration.

Along with Mr Kushner, another of the officials has been named in US media as former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland.

The court documents set out the directions given to Flynn by a Trump transition official about how to interact with Russia regarding sanctions the Obama administration imposed for alleged Russian meddling in the election.

Flynn and the official reportedly spoke about “the potential impact of those sanctions on the incoming administration’s foreign policy goals” and that Flynn then called Mr Kislyak, and “requested that Russia not escalate the situation”.

ABC News reported Flynn would testify that Mr Trump ordered him to reach out to Moscow after last November’s presidential election, initially as a way to work together to fight Islamic State in Syria.

After a federal court appearance in Washington, Flynn said: “I recognise that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong.

“My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the special counsel’s office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

The charge normally carries up to five years in prison but under the terms of a plea deal, Flynn faces a lighter sentence of only up to six months in jail, court filings show.

The charges related to events late last year, during the transition period between President Obama and President Trump, when the US imposed sanctions on Russia, and when a United Nations Security Council resolution was pending.

Flynn was interviewed by the FBI just days after Mr Trump’s inauguration on 20 January, before being forced to resign in February after White House officials claimed he had misled them about whether he had held discussions with Mr Kislyak.

Another former senior aide to Mr Trump, Paul Manafort, who ran his campaign for president for several months last year, was charged in October with conspiring to launder money, conspiracy against the United States and failing to register as a foreign agent of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government. He has pleaded not guilty.