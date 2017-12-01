- Advertisement -

Michael Flynn, the former US national security adviser, has been charged with making false statements in relation to his conversation with the Russian ambassador before US President Donald Trump took office.

He is expected to plea guilty to the charges later on Friday.

The charges stem from an FBI probe into alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Flynn, a one-time loyal supporter and aide to Trump, resigned as national security adviser in February after reports surfaced that the Trump administration was warned by the Department of Justice that Flynn’s communication with the Russians could leave the president in a compromised position.

It is illegal for private US citizens to conduct US diplomacy efforts.

According to the court documents, filed on Thursday, Flynn is charged with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, ficticious and fradudulent statements and representations” to the FBI.

When resigning as national security adviser in February, Flynn said he “inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian ambassador”.