Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, has urged the European Union to further back the 2015 Iran’s international nuclear deal, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Speaking upon his arrival in the Italian capital of Rome, Zarif said he would reiterate, in his address to the Rome MED-Mediterranean Dialogues, that EU’s support for the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is appropriate but not sufficient, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

EU should take more practical measures in this regard, Zarif was quoted as saying.

In October, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the stances adopted by some European governments against the recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Iran’s nuclear deal “as good but insufficient.’’