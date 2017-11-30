- Advertisement -

Donald Trump’s re-tweets of far-right group Britain First are a “betrayal of the special relationship”, Sadiq Khan has said.

The Mayor of London launched a blistering response to the US President’s promotion of three anti-Muslim videos on Wednesday.

“Many Brits who love America and Americans will see this as a betrayal of the special relationship between our two countries,” Mr Khan said on Thursday.

“It beggars belief that the President of our closest ally doesn’t see that his support of this extremist group actively undermines the values of tolerance and diversity that makes Britain so great.”