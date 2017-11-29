- Advertisement -

The North Korean recent missile launch has reaffirmed the need to allocate more funding for the needs of the U.S. government and army, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday, North Korea launched the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile, which flew 950 km and reached an altitude of 4,475 km.

The flight has lasted for 53 minutes, after which the missile fell into the Sea of Japan, within the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

“After North Korea missile launch, it’s more important than ever to fund our gov’t and military! Dems shouldn’t hold troop funding hostage for amnesty and illegal immigration.

“I ran on stopping illegal immigration and won big. They can’t now threaten a shutdown to get their demands,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump convened a meeting in the White House in order to discuss the government’s financing after Dec. 8, the day the government’s budget expires.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer refused to attend the meeting, citing Trump’s stated inability to reach a bipartisan compromise on the government’s operation.

Trump blamed the Democrats for their proposals to raise taxes, whose proceeds do not entail increased spending on the needs of the U.S. army.