- Advertisement -

At least six passengers were killed on Wednesday when their bus plunged into a river on a highway west of Kathmandu.

The crash occurred a month after a similar mishap left 31 people dead on the same road.

The bus was heading for Arghakhachi, a district south-west of the capital.

The highway is a major artery connecting the capital with rest of the country.

“Four men and two women were found dead,” police officer, Kiran Karki, said, adding that police rescue teams on rafts were searching the bus, which plunged into the Trishuli River.

- Advertisement -

Karki said that the police rescued 21 passengers including children and attributed the accident to a head-on collision with a truck.

Nepal’s fatal road accidents are blamed on poorly maintained vehicles coupled with reckless driving and bad roads.

Every year, 2,000 people die in road accidents in Nepal, according to the United Nations.

In late October, 31 people were killed when a passenger bus veered off the highway and plunged into a river.