North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency has reported, citing a South Korean military official.
According to the report from South Korea’s joint chiefs, the missile flew to the east.
The United States and South Korea is analysing details of the launch.
A US Government source confirmed the launch but said no further details were available.
