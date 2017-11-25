- Advertisement -

TIME Magazine on Friday said that it did not call the American president, Donald Trump, proposing to probably make him their Person of the Year.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump claimed that he was called and informed that he would probably be made TIME’s Person of the year.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”, Mr. Trump wrote.

- Advertisement -

However, responding to Mr. Trump’s tweet, TIME said his statement was “incorrect” as it is not in their policy to comment on choice of their Person of the Year until publication date, December 6.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6”, TIME tweeted.