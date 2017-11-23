- Advertisement -

Iran has continued to fulfil its commitments undertaken under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA, also known as the nuclear deal, Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano, said.

Mr. Amano also said that the IAEA has continued to monitor Tehran’s compliance with the deal.

The IAEA chief noted that he visited Tehran in late October and held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other government senior officials, urging Iran to ratify the Additional Protocol to its Safeguards Agreement, which the country was provisionally applying at the moment.

“As my report on Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of UN Security Council resolution 2231 shows, the Agency continues to verify and monitor Iran’s implementation of its nuclear- related commitments under the JCPOA.

“The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran are being implemented,” Mr. Amano told the IAEA Board of Governors.

He added that the IAEA experts continued to verify “the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement,” evaluate absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran.

“As of today, the Agency has had access to all the locations that we needed to visit,” Mr. Amano noted.

NAN reports that the JCPOA, is an international agreement on the nuclear program of Iran reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, France, Russia, UK, U.S.—plus Germany) and the European Union.

Formal negotiations toward the JCPOA began with the adoption of the Joint Plan of Action, an interim agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 countries in November 2013.

Under the agreement, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98 per cent and reduce by about two-thirds the number of its gas centrifuges for 13 years.

For the next 15 years, Iran will only enrich uranium up to 3.67 per cent.

Iran also agreed not to build any new heavy-water facilities for the same period of time, among others.

To monitor and verify Iran’s compliance with the agreement, the IAEA will have regular access to all Iranian nuclear facilities.

The agreement provides that in return for verifiably abiding by its commitments, Iran will receive relief from U.S., EU, and UN Security Council nuclear-related economic sanctions.