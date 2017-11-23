The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Thursday, slammed South Korea for holding frequent military exercises with the US and for planning to purchase a large volume of US arms.
The official daily Minju Joson (Democratic Korea) said in a commentary that such military confrontation moves by Seoul would aggravate the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula and disturb regional peace and stability.
“The South Korean authorities are getting hell-bent on the joint anti-DPRK war exercises with the US while pushing ahead with purchase of US-made weapons and the development of military equipment,’’ according to the article.
It also said the US intends to sell more weapons to South Korea under the pretence of the “threat from the north’’ to equip South Korea and use it as a “shock brigade’’ in a war against the DPRK.
US President Donald Trump said during his visit to South Korea this month that Seoul had agreed to buy a “substantial amount’’ of US military hardware in the coming three years as a way to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.
The U.S. and South Korea have also been holding frequent joint military drills.