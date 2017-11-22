- Advertisement -

A Nigerian is currently assisting India’s Narcotics Control Bureau with his investigation after he was nabbed with cocaine worth Rs 7.5 crore (about N415,864,530.00).

Thirty-nine years old Okoro Uka was arrested alongside a Venezuelan woman, Brigette D V R Santoyo, 36, with authorities alleging the two were part of an international drugs racket.

According to The Tribune, the duo were apprehended from a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi when they were allegedly exchanging the drugs.

- Advertisement -

Santoyo had allegedly brought along the drugs cache along with her from a foreign destination.

The two have been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Delhi zonal unit of the NCB, officials said.

Reports from the Asian country said Santoyo had arrived in India from Addis Ababa on Tuesday and had allegedly set up a meeting with the Nigerian man at the hotel to hand over the drugs.

“1.25 kg of Cocaine worth Rs 7.5 crore was seized during the operation,” a senior NCB officer was quoted by the paper as saying.