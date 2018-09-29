A F-35B fighter jet has been completely destroyed after a crash during a US Marine Corps training exercise in South Carolina.

The F-35B’s pilot ejected the jet and survived the crash, which is the first in the history of the hugely expensive weapons programme.

“It’s a total loss,” a US Marine Corps official said.

Images posted on social media showed a plume of black smoke rising above the crash site in Beaufort.

The Marine Corps later confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the “pilot safely ejected from the single-seat aircraft and is currently being evaluated by medical personnel”.

Officials added that there were no civilian injuries.

Launched in the early 1990s, the F-35 is the largest and most expensive military programme of its type across the globe.

Unit costs vary, but F-35s cost around $100m (£76.6m) each.

Britain currently has 15 F-35Bs, but has pledged to purchase 138 in total from American aviation giant Lockheed Martin.