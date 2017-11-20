- Advertisement -

The Iraqi federal court on Monday invalidated the independence referendum of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and the disputed areas, the Iraqi official television reported.

“The Supreme Federal Court issued a verdict ruling that the September 25 referendum, in Kurdistan region and the disputed areas outside the region, was unconstitutional,” the state-run Iraqiya channel said.

- Advertisement -

The court also nullified all the effects and the consequences of the referendum, according to the channel.

Tensions have been running high between Baghdad and the region of Kurdistan after the Kurds held a controversial referendum on the independence of the Kurdistan region and the disputed areas on September 25.