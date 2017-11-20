- Advertisement -

Pope Francis has declared Nineteenth of November every year as the World Day of the poor in memorisal of Saint Anthony of Padua.

The day which is 33 Sunday in ordinary time the Catholic Calendar,would be observed the first time this Sunday by Christians of the Catholic faith the World over.

Pope Francis in a meassage with the theme “Let us love,not with words but with deeds”, urged the clergy who, by their vocation, have the mission of supporting the poor to join hands with Associations and spirited Individuals to help make the day a tradition of evangelism.

The Holy Father equally enjoined Catholic Faithful to use the occasion to allow themselves to grow in the conviction that sharing with the poor enables them to understand the deepest truth of the gospel.

As part of efforts to commemorate the day in Benue state, the Justice Development and Peace Commission, JDPC, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has provide food items to some less privileged Persons at Saint Mary’s Catholic Mission, Genabe.

Speaking on the preparations,Coordinator of the Commission, Reverend Father Remigius Ihula, said the special mass at Genabe would be dedicated to the poor in response to the Holy Father’s proclamation that the poor need special attention.

Father Ihula stated that this year’s first World day of the Poor would not be celebrated elaborately as expected due to its sudden declaration by the Pope but that it would not be same next year.

The JDPC coordinator, Makurdi Catholic Diocese, enjoined Christians of goodwill to support Pope Francis in his determination to give hope to the poor and downtrodden by being generous and charitable to those around them.