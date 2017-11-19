- Advertisement -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be questioned by the police later on Sunday for the sixth time over two alleged cases of corruption, local media reported.

Netanyahu is suspected in two criminal investigations dubbed by the police “case 1,000” and “case 2,000”.

In one of the affairs, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from Israeli-US Hollywood tycoon Arnon Milchan.

Netanyahu said he had been a longtime friend of Milchan and the gifts were given “between friends”.

In the other case, he is suspected of allegedly making secret deals to receive favorable coverage in Yediot Aharonot, one of Israel’s largest daily newspapers.

The upcoming questioning, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, would be the second time this month that the police will arrive to question Netanyahu in his official Jerusalem residence.

Netanyahu has been denying any wrongdoing, constantly saying: “There will be nothing because there was nothing.”