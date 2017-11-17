- Advertisement -

The Turkish Authorities on Friday issued detention warrants for 42 personnel with Marmara University in Istanbul in their continuing crackdown on a network accused of orchestrating 2016’s failed coup, local media reported.

Istanbul police, in coordination with Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office, launched an operation at the university and detained 22 academics and others with suspected links to the network led by Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in the United States, the Hurriyet daily said.

A day earlier, operations were launched in more than 30 provinces across the country to detain some 150 suspects.

Ankara has listed the Gulen network as a terror group named the Fethullah Terror Organisation and remanded in custody more than 48,000 people over their alleged links to it.