The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has called for stronger global collaboration among stakeholders to ensure total eradication of child labour by 2025.

The ILO Director-General, Mr Guy Ryder, made the call in his opening address at the 4th Global Conference on the Sustained Eradication of Child Labour taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In his speech made available to newsmen in Abuja, Ryder expressed concern that there are still 152 million victims of child labour worldwide.

According to him, there are still 152 million children victims of child labour that is almost one in 10 children in the world.

“ Of those, almost half are in hazardous work. We need to recognise that progress has been very uneven,” Ryder said.

The director-general quoted the latest ILO estimate as saying that there are also 25 million victims of forced labour worldwide.

“The goals cannot be clearer, nor can the uncomfortable reality that if we do not do more and better, we will not achieve them,’’ he warned.

Ryder said that the sustained eradication of child labour required an integrated approach that tackled the deep and systemic causes of child labour rather than focusing only on the treatment of the symptoms.

He explained that the integrated approach includes the application of international standards related to child labour, labour market policies focused on the areas where child labour is mostly found.

He added that the components of the approach are: the rural economy and informality – social protection against poverty and insecurity, and quality universal education accessible to all.

Ryder said the progress achieved in the past 20 years was remarkable, but added that there was still a long way to go in the global efforts at eradicating child labour in all its ramifications.

He noted that the United Nations 2030 Agenda calls for the elimination of child labour in all its forms by 2025, and of forced labour by 2030.

The 4th Global Conference on the Sustained Eradication of Child Labour began on Nov.14 and will end Nov. 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The conference is organised by the country’s Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security of Argentina, with the support of the International Labour Organisation, ILO.