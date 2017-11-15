- Advertisement -

The US secretary of state has condemned “just horrific” scenes during a visit to Myanmar for talks with leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

Speaking on Wednesday during a joint conference with Suu Kyi, he called for a impartial investigation into abuses and for those who have committed them to be held accountable.

- Advertisement -

Ongoing discussions between Myanmar and Bangladesh had been encouraging, he said, urging Myanmar’s government and security forces to protect all within its borders and for the two states to cooperate on the repatriation of refugees.

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi insisted that she has “not been silent” over the crisis, and stressed rule of law in ensuring peace and stability.