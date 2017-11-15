- Advertisement -

Five people including the gunman were Tuesday killed in a shooting rampage in and around a school in northern California, local media reported.

No children were among the dead but two were wounded by gunfire near Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Tehama County Undersheriff Phil Johnston told the local newspaper Record Searchlight.

Officials have not identified the gunmen, but Johnston told the paper he was shot inside and outside the school during the rampage, which took place at about 8 am (1600 GMT), the paper reported.

Officials are investigating at least seven shooting scenes and say the shooter picked random targets, according to the local TV station KRCR.

Police received multiple calls regarding a domestic violence incident involving the shooter, Johnston told the TV station.

In a statement, California Governor Jerry Brown said he and his wife were “saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren.

We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”

The shooting comes just over a week after a gunman open fire in a church Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people.

The 26-year-old gunman, who had a history of mental instability and violence, started shooting outside and then burst into the church, spraying bullets across the sanctuary during a weekly Sunday morning worship service on November 5.