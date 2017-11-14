- Advertisement -

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed Tuesday to decide quickly whether to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton’s alleged mishandling of classified materials when she was secretary of state.

Asked in a House Judiciary Committee hearing whether he would review requests for a prosecutor “fairly and expeditiously,” Sessions confirmed he would.

“You can be sure that they will be done without political influence and they will be done correctly and properly,” Sessions said.

- Advertisement -

On Monday the Justice Department informed the committee it was weighing proposals to name an special independent counsel to investigate the FBI’s handling of a probe last year into the Democrat Clinton’s use of a personal server for official and in some cases classified emails, in breach of government rules.

The department also confirmed that it was considering a special counsel to investigate the foundation of former president Bill Clinton, and its ties to companies involved in a deal that sold US uranium rights to a Russian state company.