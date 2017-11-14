- Advertisement -

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has confirmed he communicated with WikiLeaks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump Jr., in a series of tweet on Monday night gave an insight into his dialogue with the organisation.

He tweeted, “the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic!”

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic!

- Advertisement -

The Atlantic first reported on Monday that Trump Jr. received a private message from the WikiLeaks Twitter account on September 20, 2016 — a message shown in the tweets produced by the president’s son.

“A PAC run anti-Trump site putintrump.org is about to launch,” WikiLeaks wrote. “The PAC is a recycled pro-Iraq war PAC. We have guessed the password. It is ‘putintrump.’ See ‘About’ for who is behind it. Any comments?”

Trump Jr. replied, “Off the record I don’t know who that is, but I’ll ask around. Thanks.”

In a separate October 2016 exchange, WikiLeaks urged Trump Jr. to “comment on/push this story” about then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wanting to “just drone” Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder.